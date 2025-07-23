It has been confirmed that the new amateur series of MasterChef will be broadcast amid controversy involving presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC has confirmed that the new series, which had been filmed with both Wallace and Torode, will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from August 6. According to reports, both presenters are still set to feature, but the edit will be looked at to put more emphasis on the contestants instead.

A BBC spokesperson said: “After careful consideration and consultation with the contestants, we have decided to broadcast the amateur series of MasterChef on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6 August. MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it. In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters. We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

Fans were shocked when they discovered what the voice of the show India Fisher looks like when she appeared on the 20th anniversary MasterChef show. | BBC

“However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.”

However, it has been confirmed that no decision has yet been taken on the celebrity series or Christmas specials, both of which feature Torode and guest host Grace Dent following Wallace’s initial suspension in late 2024. The spokesperson added: “At this stage we have not taken a decision on the celebrity series and Christmas special, which was filmed earlier this year, and we will confirm our plans later in the year.

“Most importantly MasterChef is a brilliant, much-loved programme which is bigger than any one individual. There are many talented, dedicated and hard-working people who make the show what it is. It will continue to flourish on the BBC and we look forward to it returning stronger than ever in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wallace and Torode found themselves in hot water after a reports in allegations of misconduct against Wallace was published. The independent investigation, led by law firm Lewis Silkin, found that more than half of the misconduct allegations against Wallace were substantiated.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace host MasterChef | BBC /Shine TV

This included incidents of the use of inappropriate language, being in a state of undress, and one allegation of “unwanted physical contact”. Wallace was dropped from the BBC officially after the publication of the report, with a spokesperson saying: “In light of these findings, Banijay UK and the BBC have agreed Mr Wallace’s return to MasterChef is untenable. The BBC has informed Mr Wallace we have no plans to work with him in future.”

Wallace later apologised for his actions, saying in a statement he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” anyone.

Torode later identified himself as being at the centre of an upheld allegation of using racist language, as detailed in the report. The presenter said he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the accusation. It was later reported in the media that the allegation concern Torode allegedly using a racial slur with singing along to a Kanye West song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Production company Banijay UK, which produces MasterChef, confirmed in a statement that Torode would not be returning to the series, saying: “This matter has been formally discussed with John Torode by Banijay UK, and whilst we note that John says he does not recall the incident, Lewis Silkin have upheld the very serious complaint. Banijay UK and the BBC are agreed that we will not renew his contract on MasterChef.”

A BBC spokesperson added: “The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode’s contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.”