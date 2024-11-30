Mature celebrities whose fans call for OnlyFans accounts after Lorraine Kelly gets asked to join
Earlier this week, singer Kate Nash revealed on ITV's Lorraine that she used the platform to fund her music tour, citing the challenging economics of the music industry.
She said the platform allowed her to maintain the quality of her shows without compromising on staff wages or safety, before adding,"I have a great bum,” before suggesting the TV legend should join the site and would make millions. Kate said: “You're so hot are you joking me?” The shocked broadcaster replied: “They don't want to see that!”
During the conversation, Nash jokingly suggested that the 64-year-old could also consider joining OnlyFans, saying that she could become a millionaire due to her popularity. This lighthearted comment sparked discussions among fans, who began to entertain the idea of Kelly exploring the platform.
The TV host who recently became a grandmother for the first time isn't the only mature lady fans would love to see on the site known for its raunchy content.
Carol Vorderman, 63, fans have begged the former Countdown star to join OnlyFans after she shared a post-workout snap on social media. The TV icon has previously discussed her relationship status as single but has a handful of close male friends.
Fans of Emmerdale character Bernice Blackstock have also jokingly suggested she should join OnlyFans after her on-screen nude appearance. The character, played by Samantha Giles, 53, sparked a buzz on social media following a scene in which Bernice found herself hilariously caught in an awkward moment without her clothes.
A viewer asked on social media then: "How long until Bernice launches her own OnlyFans page?" as another said: "Bernice OnlyFans page WHEN? #Emmerdale."
Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha, 60 also sparked playful suggestions from fans about joining the racy subscription site after she jokingly mimicked TV chef Nigella Lawson’s sultry presenting style last year. Dressed in lacy lingerie, she filmed a funny tutorial on making mashed potatoes, complete with a flirty narration that left viewers in stitches.
