Lorraine Kelly may have been surprised to learn that fans think OnlyFans could be a platform for her, but this isn’t the first time that mature celebrities have received such a bizarre request.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week, singer Kate Nash revealed on ITV's Lorraine that she used the platform to fund her music tour, citing the challenging economics of the music industry.

She said the platform allowed her to maintain the quality of her shows without compromising on staff wages or safety, before adding,"I have a great bum,” before suggesting the TV legend should join the site and would make millions. Kate said: “You're so hot are you joking me?” The shocked broadcaster replied: “They don't want to see that!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the conversation, Nash jokingly suggested that the 64-year-old could also consider joining OnlyFans, saying that she could become a millionaire due to her popularity. This lighthearted comment sparked discussions among fans, who began to entertain the idea of Kelly exploring the platform.

OnlyFans | Adobe

The TV host who recently became a grandmother for the first time isn't the only mature lady fans would love to see on the site known for its raunchy content.

Carol Vorderman, 63, fans have begged the former Countdown star to join OnlyFans after she shared a post-workout snap on social media. The TV icon has previously discussed her relationship status as single but has a handful of close male friends.

The Pride Of Britain Awards 2024 - Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Carol Vorderman attends The Pride of Britain Awards 2024 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) | Getty

Fans of Emmerdale character Bernice Blackstock have also jokingly suggested she should join OnlyFans after her on-screen nude appearance. The character, played by Samantha Giles, 53, sparked a buzz on social media following a scene in which Bernice found herself hilariously caught in an awkward moment without her clothes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A viewer asked on social media then: "How long until Bernice launches her own OnlyFans page?" as another said: "Bernice OnlyFans page WHEN? #Emmerdale."

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha, 60 also sparked playful suggestions from fans about joining the racy subscription site after she jokingly mimicked TV chef Nigella Lawson’s sultry presenting style last year. Dressed in lacy lingerie, she filmed a funny tutorial on making mashed potatoes, complete with a flirty narration that left viewers in stitches.

A fan asked her: "Are you practising for only fans??" Another wrote: "Only one way to go from here ....Onlyfans."