Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Footballer Mauro Icardi is reportedly dating the woman he initially hired to handle his divorce.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Galatasary striker Icardi - who previously played for the likes of PSG and Inter Milan - had been in a rollercoaster marriage to Wanda Nara since the pair tied the knot in 2014. A tumultuous relationship, with prior separations, came to a head in July last year when they finally called it quits for good.

In the end it was Nara, who works as a model, TV host and was even Icardi’s agent, who confirmed the news on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Italian news outlet Corriere della Sera now claims that Icardi is dating Burgos, a Colombian lawyer who owns her own law firm and hosts the legal TV show Inocentes and Culpables.

Mauro Icardi has moved on quick from his wife of 10 years. | Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

“Icardi is an attractive man, very cultured, a gentleman, but at the moment I'm thinking of something else. When I work I focus on who my clients are, I don't look the other way,” Burgos told the publication.

“I always work with men, I'm a single woman. I don't have anyone in mind at the moment.”

Burgos has a young daughter, while Icardi shares two daughters with Nara and has also played a role in raising the children from her previous marriage to his former Sampdoria teammate, Maxi Lopez.