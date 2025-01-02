Former PSG striker Mauro Icardi is apparently now dating his divorce lawyer Angela Burgos
Galatasary striker Icardi - who previously played for the likes of PSG and Inter Milan - had been in a rollercoaster marriage to Wanda Nara since the pair tied the knot in 2014. A tumultuous relationship, with prior separations, came to a head in July last year when they finally called it quits for good.
In the end it was Nara, who works as a model, TV host and was even Icardi’s agent, who confirmed the news on social media.
Now, Italian news outlet Corriere della Sera now claims that Icardi is dating Burgos, a Colombian lawyer who owns her own law firm and hosts the legal TV show Inocentes and Culpables.
“Icardi is an attractive man, very cultured, a gentleman, but at the moment I'm thinking of something else. When I work I focus on who my clients are, I don't look the other way,” Burgos told the publication.
“I always work with men, I'm a single woman. I don't have anyone in mind at the moment.”
Burgos has a young daughter, while Icardi shares two daughters with Nara and has also played a role in raising the children from her previous marriage to his former Sampdoria teammate, Maxi Lopez.
