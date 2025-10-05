Fans are divided on Meghan Markle’s outfit after the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meghan Markle surprised fans as she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday (October 4). In her first ever appearance at the event, the 44-year-old attended a Balenciaga show, reportedly in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of Creative Director for the House.

Meghan attended the event a white oversized cape over a button-down shirt of the same colour. This was paired with matching white trousers and black pointed-toe heels, as she kept her hair in a slicked-back bun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her outfit left her fans divided. One person wrote on X: "She forgot to leave the bedsheets at home," while another added: "Straight from the linen closet."

Fans are divided on Meghan Markle’s outfit after the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week. (Photo: Getty Images for Balenciaga) | Getty Images for Balenciaga

A third chimed in: "My bed sheets after a restless night," while a fourth said: "Ugh! it’s giving Bed bath and Beyoncé." Despite this, many other fans loved her ensemble, as one called it "magnificent," while another added: "Meghan is so effortlessly classy, she looks fab!"

A third added: "I love her outfit," while a fourth agreed: "This outfit is going straight to my WhatsApp mood board." The Balenciaga outfit is a look from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s debut collection as Creative Director there.

A spokesperson for Meghan told PEOPLE she attended the Balenciaga show in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, saying: "Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together. She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga."