According to officials, at least 69 people have been killed and hundreds injured after an earthquake struck the Philippines.

A state of calamity has been declared by Cebu's provincial government after a massive earthquake struck the Philippines. The epicentre of the earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.9, was 10 miles north east of Bogo, which is located in the province of Cebu, Philippines, which according to the 2024 census, has a population of 90,187 people.

CNN reported that “The hospital in Bogo, a coastal city of around 90,000 people, had been “overwhelmed,” Civil Defense official Raffy Alejandro told reporters. Pictures showed streets in the city littered with debris Wednesday morning.”

A statement posted on Pamela "Pam" Silagan Baricuatro, the Governor of Cebu’s Pam Baricuatro - The People's Governor Facebook page, read: “ EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE UPDATE

“Governor Pamela S. Baricuatrois leading Cebu Province’s department heads in the coordination and mobilization of resources to address the aftermath of the Magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck at around 10:00 PM, Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

“Together with the PDRRMO, local disaster offices, and key agencies, the Governor is ensuring that response teams are on the ground to assess damages, provide immediate assistance, and secure affected communities.

“She also called on all LGUs to be proactive in safeguarding their constituents, prioritizing rescue, relief, and safety measures during this time of disaster. ”

Meghan Markle’s half sister Samantha Markle took to X and wrote: “my father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake and he is trapped.” Two hours ago, she took to X again and wrote: “I wish to extend our deep gratitude to everyone expressing concern about my dad. Thank you.

“As of today, he is OK, and making plans to get out of that building. They seem safe for now, and hopefully there will be no serious aftershocks. Provisions are being made so that he won’t be trapped in a similar situation again. God bless and stay safe everyone! 😇♥️.”

Earlier this year, Thomas Markle moved from Mexico to Cebu in the Philippines with his son Thomas Jr. Before moving, he told the Daily Mail that "I am ready for a change. I have felt stuck in a rut for some time and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness.”

Thomas Markle also told the Daily Mail that “Mostly I just want peace. At 80, none of us know how long we have left. I want whatever time I have to be peaceful with none of the awful drama of recent years."

Thomas Markle is reportedly still estranged with his daughter, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.