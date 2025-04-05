Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Hurley, the legendary American folk musician known as the "Godfather of Freak Folk," has died at the age of 83.

His family confirmed the news in a statement released through his record label, No Quarter Records, on Thursday. The statement read: "It is with a resounding sadness that the Hurley family announces the recent sudden passing of the inimitable Michael Hurley.”

"The 'Godfather of freak folk' was for a prolific half-century the purveyor of an eccentric genius and compassionate wit. He alone was Snock. There is no other. Friends, family, and the music community deeply mourn his loss." No cause of death was provided.

Hurley began his career in the 1960s within New York’s Greenwich Village folk scene, where he performed alongside artists such as Bob Dylan and Paul Simon. Over the course of his career, he released more than 30 albums and became a cult figure in alternative and folk circles for his deeply individualistic style, eccentric lyrics, and unique artwork.

He was also known for his relaxed approach to fame. In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, Hurley admitted: "I didn’t have a progressive drive about it. I didn’t enjoy the process of applying for gigs, that determination to penetrate things, all this trouble you had to go through. I preferred playing parties. Little gatherings. Drinking with friends, hopping across the river."

He echoed that sentiment in a conversation with The New York Times the same year: "I never thought of a career in music. What I do is goof off — and try to get away with it."

Some of his best-known tracks include Sweedeedee, Be Kind to Me, What Made My Hamburger Disappear?, and Valley of Tears. His 1974 collaborative album Have Moicy! remains a fan favourite.

At the time of his death, Hurley had been living in rural Oregon. He was active in performance up until recently, with his last appearances at the Big Ears Music Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee, on March 28 and the AyurPrana Listening Room in Asheville, North Carolina, on March 31.

Mike Quinn, owner of No Quarter Records, said Hurley had just completed work on a new album: "Michael just finished a new album. It was mastered the week before he died, and he was very proud of it (as he should be... it's outstanding). Hopeful it will see the light of day soon."

In addition to his music, Hurley was also a cartoonist who illustrated many of his own album covers. He played several instruments including guitar, banjo, and fiddle.

Hurley had five children from three different relationships. According to People, he shared two sons and a daughter with ex-wife Marjorie, a son with partner Kim, and a daughter with partner Bethany.

Tributes have poured in across social media and the folk community. Big Ears Festival founder Ashley Capps, who hosted one of Hurley's final shows, said: "I'm heartbroken."

Hurley’s last released album, The Time of the Foxgloves, came out in 2021.