Michael Murray, a contestant from My Kitchen Rules New Zealand, has died ‘suddenly’ aged 46. His death was confirmed on Monday afternoon (August 12) by an extended family member but the cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the relative, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "It's a shock to all those who know him.”

Murray competed in the 2024 season of the popular amateur cooking show alongside his cousin, Piki Knap. According to their series biography, the cousins grew up together in Te Kūiti, south of Auckland, where they developed their passion for cooking by entertaining large family gatherings of up to 200 people.

Murray had described his strengths in the kitchen as his agility, precision, and unassuming personality, which he said made him a "mighty ninja in the kitchen". In an interview earlier this year, he also shared that he had spent much of the past 12 years in Central America, where he had small roles in shows, including telenovelas.

Michael Murray, a contestant from My Kitchen Rules New Zealand, has died ‘suddenly’ aged 46. | Instagram

"My background is in modelling and acting," Murray told Woman's Day. "I was Mr New Zealand back in 2005, and that's what took me overseas and eventually to Mexico. Obviously, I'm not Mexican, but they thought I was Latino. I did some great work there, then to come home and be a part of this whole journey with MKR is a blessing in disguise. I've always put my hand up to the opportunity," he said.

Following his departure from the cooking show, Murray said: "Piki and I would like to thank all our whanau, friends and supporters who helped and participated in our MKR journey. We had a blast, obviously we enjoyed the kai and meeting Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel. Special thanks to the other contestants, who are fantastic cooks and lovely people."

He added: "What you see on tele is just a small taste of who we all are as individual personalities. We are proud to say that everybody on this show are fabulous humans! We learned a lot, we are grateful for the opportunity, and while we did not perform our best, we gave it a go."