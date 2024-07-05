Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Rubin hosted his annual 4th July white party at his Hamptons home and all the hottest VIP celebrities were there. The rule is everyone who attends has to wear white.

The white party held by the 51-year-old entrepreneur is one of the biggest celebrity private parties of the year. It’s held annually on July 4 to celebrate America’s Independence Day at Michael Rubin’s $50 million Bridgehampton pad in the affluent Hamptons, New York.

This year the party was packed with celebrities including Kim Kardashian, actress Olivia Dunn, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski and American footballer Tom Brady, as well as Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) who have reportedly got back together. Youtuber Jake Paul was also spotted at the event and Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader and Model Winnie Harlow were also seen taking photos and enjoying the party.

Who is Michael Rubin?

Michael was born in Pennsylvania to Jewish parents, a psychiatrist named Paulette and a veterinarian named Ken. He divorced his first wife, teacher Meegan Rubin in 2011 and the pair share one child, teenage daughter Kylie Rubin. He also has two younger daughters Romi and Gema with his partner, model Camille Fishel, who often shares family snaps on her Instagram.

How did Michael Rubin make his fortune?

Michael is the CEO of Fanatics which is a provider of licensed sports merchandise. According to Daily Mail he started his entrepreneurial skills from a very young age, starting a business at the age of 12 and then two years later using money from his Bar Mitzvah to open his first store.

How has Michael made so many celebrity friends?

Apart from the fact that Michael is a celebrity in his own right sharing his lavish lifestyle with his 978,000 Instagram followers, it appears to be his ability to connect with people that has helped him build star-studded connections. NBA commissioner Adam Silver told The New York Times “Michael specialises in relationships”. He added: “Michael is always 'on' and there is no distinction for him between work and pleasure.”

What is Michael Rubin’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Michael Rubin has an estimated net worth of $11.5 billion.

