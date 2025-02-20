Heavily pregnant Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright were forced to lock themselves in their bedroom as masked raiders broke into their home.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, experienced the terrifying ordeal of “four masked raiders breaking into their home around 6pm”. According to the Daily Mail, Mark, 38, and Michelle, 37, are “very shaken up” following the ordeal.

The couple allegedly heard their window smash and their security alarm go off before rushing to a bedroom for safety. It is reported four suspects entered their sprawling property for around a minute but hurried away when Mark started yelling.

According to The Sun, police were alerted via their “state-of-the-art security system and arrived at the couple’s Essex mansion within minutes”. The gang of raiders were reportedly “wearing balaclavas and dressed in black fled the scene empty-handed in a getaway car”.

A source told the publication: “It was a traumatic experience for both of them but they are relieved that neither of them were injured. Mark did the sensible thing and stayed with his wife to make sure she was OK and they waited for police to arrive before leaving the room.

“It was a horrible thing to go through, particularly for someone who is heavily pregnant. They are understandably very shaken up by what happened.”

A camera allegedly detected the gang arriving to the house and sent alerts to Mark and Michelle's phone. The source added: “Mark realised someone was breaking into the house, his first thoughts were for Michelle’s protection and he acted swiftly.” The TOWIE star and his actress wife moved into their stunning home just over two years ago, after purchasing the property in 2019 for £1.3million.