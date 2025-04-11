Mike Berry: Tributes to singer and Are You Being Served? star
Mike Berry started off in skiffle bands in the early 1960s and then formed a band Mike Berry and the Outlaws, which had a top 10 hit Don’t You Think it’s Time in 1963. He later had another big hit with The Sunshine of Your Smile in 1980.
He then became an actor and saw household fame for his turn as Mr Spooner, a junior sales assistant, in department store comedy Are You Being Served?, and was the last of the surviving major cast members. He also appeared in Worzel Gummidge and in Blue Riband chocolate bar adverts.
His manager Peter Stocker said: “It is with the deepest regret that I have to inform everyone that the legendary Mike Berry died peacefully this morning , his family members by his bedside.
“As we all know, Mike was an amazing, highly talented performer whose career spanned 64 years - his first hit being the haunting tribute to Buddy Holly in 1961. His last show on February 23 at The Half Moon [in Putney] was a sell out, and was testimony to his superb talent.
“He was also a gifted actor, highlighted by his performances in the iconic comedy Are You Being Served? A tragic loss to our world of music, and I hope that he is now having a laugh with many of his old pals up in Heaven.”
His friend David Stark added: “Very, very sad news indeed, RIP Mike you will be missed by everyone who knew you and your music for all these years.”
