Miley Cyrus has made history as the youngest person to be honored with Disney Legend status.

The singer rose to fame as a teenager for her role as Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel, a show that debuted in 2006 when she was just 13 years old.

During an emotional speech at the D23 fan convention on Sunday, Cyrus expressed her enduring pride in her connection to the character, saying she was “still proud to have been Hannah Montana.” Earlier this year, Cyrus won her first Grammy award for her hit song Flowers, which was named 2023's record of the year and held the number one spot in the UK for 10 weeks.

Now 31, Cyrus received a standing ovation from the 12,000 attendees at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, near Disneyland, as she accepted her award.

Reflecting on her journey since playing a teenager living a double life as a pop star, she told the audience that “a little bit of everything has changed” but “at the same time nothing has changed at all.” Cyrus was introduced on stage by country singer Lainey Wilson, who performed one of Hannah Montana's most beloved songs, The Best of Both Worlds - which was also the theme song for the show.

She became emotional as she recounted her first performance as Hannah, sharing how they needed footage of her performing to a sold-out crowd even though “no one knew who she, aka Miley, was.”

She said: “In reality, I was a little girl in a blonde wig at the mall with a big dream. But in my heart, I was Hannah Montana, and I was so proud to be. This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality.”