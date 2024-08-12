Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sabrina Carpenter worries fans as she’s hit by a firework during latest concert performance.

The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker, 25, ran off stage screaming after being hit by fireworks that were set off too close to the singer.

During her concert performance in San Francisco on Saturday (August 10) fans watched Sabrina Carpenter run off stage, screaming and shouting ‘Oh my god’. According to reports the singer was hit in the chest due to technical mishap but was not injured in the incident.

Sabrina Carpenter is set to kick off her UK tour in March 2025 after previously supporting Taylor Swift during her record breaking Eras Tour. She is also currently dating Irish actor Barry Keoghan who features in her music video for ‘Pleas Please Please’.

This comes just weeks before Sabrina is about to release her sixth studio album ‘Short n Sweet’ Which is the inspiration for the Erewhon Short n’ Sweet smoothie. The $24 blue drink includes ingredients such as MALK Organic Vanilla Oat Milk, Vita Coco Farmers Organic Coconut Water, Organic Mango, Pineapple, Dates and Organic Tocos, Vanilla Collagen.

The pop icon recently celebrated ‘Espreso’ reaching one billion downloads. Taking to social media Sabrina wrote: holy s***!!! Thank you for streaming.” Her debut Can't Blame a Girl for Trying single was back in 2014 but it’s the hit summer single Espresso that has catapulted her to global fame.

How tall is Sabrina Carpenter?

The ‘Short n Sweet’ star is 1.51 m (4 foot 9in).

What is Sabrina Carpenter net worth?

Thanks to her role in Disney’s Girl Meets World, Netflix movie Tall Girl, best selling albums and several brand collaborations including Marc Jacobs and Skims. Sabrina Carpenter has an estimated net worth of $12 million.

