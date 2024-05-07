Met Gala 2024: Sabrina Carpenter’s £7.50 beauty product used to prep her skin for fashion event
Sabrina Carpenter attended the Met Gala on Monday evening looking sensational in an Oscar de la Renta gown. The singer, 24, wowed in the figure-hugging strapless black dress with sky blue frill train as she walked the green carpet.
The blonde beauty arrived at the fashion event with boyfriend Barry Keoghan but walked the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase separately. The couple posed for photos together at the top of the staircase.
Sabrina Carpenter's dress was beautiful but fans couldn’t get over her flawless glass-like complexion. Many celebrities share images of themselves getting ready for the Met Gala. The beauty prep includes everything from luxury facials to red light therapy masks - all of which can be very expensive.
However, Sabrina Carpenter’s makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez has revealed the exact beauty product she used to create the A-Lister’s glowing look and it’s under £10.
Speaking to Vogue Carolina Gonzalez said: “Our look today was all about glowing, fresh skin and our inspiration is delicately fierce.” Carolina used the affordable Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser £7.50. The soap free cleanser is perfect for normal, dry or sensitive skin and features hydrating ingredients Niacinamide and Glycerin.
The MUA also used the Solawave light therapy device to achieve the perfect base for makeup. The device reportedly the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and blemishes in just two weeks.
