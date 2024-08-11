Taylor Swift Eras Tour London, Wembley Stadium: Singer announces 5 British support acts including Raye

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Reporter

11th Aug 2024, 7:00am
Taylor Swift has announced five British acts will be joining the Eras tour and support the singer for the final UK leg of the tour.

Taylor Swift is heading back to the UK for the final leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour from August 15 to August 20 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The singer, 34, announced the news on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Just wanted to tell you about something coming up that I've been so excited about: we're adding five incredible artists to our five Wembley shows, going on right before Paramore!!

“I asked them to play on this tour because I love their music and think they'll absolutely smash it in Wembley Stadium!! Go check out their music if you haven't already! Gonna have a fun five nights!!!”

The 14-times Grammy winner then tagged the singers Suki Waterhouse, Raye Maisie Peters, Holly Humberstone, and Sofia Isella. So who are the Brit acts opening for Taylor Swift and possibly joining her infamous girl-gang clique. 

Who is Raye?

Raye, 23, is an RnB singer-songwriter who made history at the Brit Awards 2024 for winning the most accolades. The singer won six of the seven awards she was nominated for and became the first female to win songwriter of the year.

 Who is Suki Waterhouse?

The triple threat singer, actress and model, 32,  released her debut indie/pop album ‘I Can't Let Go’ ‘in 2022. Suki starred in the movie  Rainy Day in New York and the TV series Dais Jones and the Six. She just recently gave birth to her first child whom she shares with fiancé Batman actor Robert Pattison. 

Who is Maisie Peters?

The 24-year-old pop star signed her first record deal with Atlantic Records in 2018. However, in 2021 Maisie signed with Ed Sheeran's record label, Gingerbread Records - becoming the first artist to join the label. She is best known for the hit single ‘Worst of You’. 

Who is Holly Humberstone?

Holly is actually from a small town (near where I live) called Grantham in Lincolnshire. The 24-year-old Indie singer is signed to Interscope and Polydor Records; she released her debut album The Walls Are Way Too Thin in 2021. 

Who is Sofia Isella?

The youngest of the opening acts is 19-year-old Alternative singer Sofia. She previously opened for Tom Odell and is inspired by American poet Sylvia Plath and novelist Margaret Atwood. The classically trained violinist seems to be giving a lot of Billie Eilish vibes too.

