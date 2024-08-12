Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrities have been spotted in Spain’s holiday hotspots including Mallorca and Ibiza including Hollywood actor Will Smith.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, Will Smith has chosen the island of Ibiza to record his new song. Apparently, the American actor has been working on his new hit for a few weeks at the luxurious Six Senses hotel, which is located in Cala Xarraca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith shared a video on his Instagram account showing the actor rapping and enjoying himself with a group of friends and collaborators in one of the luxurious rooms of the island's hotel complex, which boasts a spectacular view of the sea. On Friday (9 August), he was seen at the famous Ushuaïa Ibiza hotel complex with his son Jayden Smith with djs Calvin Harris, Dom Dolla, Burns, Marc Kinchen and Tyson O’Brien.

Celebrities have been spotted in Spain’s holiday hotspots including Mallorca and Ibiza including Hollywood actor Will Smith. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Majorca Daily Bulletin reports that Smith is staying at The Cliffhanger, one of the resort's most exclusive residences with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. A few days ago, he was also present at the Starlite festival in Marbella, along with other Spanish stars.

Another celebrity spotted in Spain is a star from The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus. The actor is in Mallorca after spending a few days in Madrid, and on Saturday (10 August) he dined at Sandro's in Palma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant posted on Facebook: "The talented actor Norman Reedus, known for his role in The Walking Dead, enjoyed a gastronomic evening with his family at our restaurant. It was a pleasure to have him with us and share our passion for good food."

The restaurant in Palma has welcomed Hollywood stars before. In 2022, Oscar winner Morgan Freeman dined there and praised the meal as "the best bolognese I've ever eaten in my life."