Pop star Miley Cyrus has revealed she suffered a medical emergency on stage during her New Year’s Eve NBC special in 2023.

The 32-year-old said the “pretty traumatic experience”, an ovarian cyst rupture, made her consider giving up on her music career altogether. She said on The Zane Lowe Interview podcast: “I had a medical emergency.

“I had an ovarian cyst rupture, which we didn't know exactly what was going on, so we did it, but it was pretty traumatic, cause it was extremely excruciating. And I did the show anyway, but it was really, really hard on me.”

An ovarian cyst is “a fluid-filled sac that develops on an ovary”, according to the NHS. The condition does not usually cause symptoms unless it splits or ruptures.

On the eve of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Miley Cyrus performed hits including duets with her godmother Dolly Parton on songs such as “Wrecking Ball”, Parton’s “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.” The special was executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and featured guests including Sia, Paris Hilton, and David Byrne.

The singer is set to release her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on 30 May. It will be followed by a film of the same name in June, which features a surprise cameo from runway model Naomi Campbell. Something Beautiful will premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival on 6 June.