Mishal Husain, co-presenter of Radio 4's Today programme, will leave the BBC in the New Year after 27 years.

The 51-year-old is set to return to Bloomberg, where she began her journalism career, hosting a new interview series and serve as editor-at-large for Bloomberg’s Weekend Edition.

In a statement, Husain said: My career at the BBC has involved many memorable moments, going to places I would never otherwise have seen, witnessing history, and being part of live, national conversation on Radio 4. I will always be grateful for the opportunities the BBC gave me and wish the organisation and everyone who is part of it the very best."

Husain joined the BBC in 1998 and has been a key figure on the Today programme for 11 years, alongside hosting the BBC News at Six and Ten and leading the UK general election debates. She has reported from the US, Pakistan, and beyond, interviewing figures such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their engagement and contributing to major events like Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and King Charles III’s coronation.

Owenna Griffiths, editor of the Today programme, said:"Not only a formidable journalist and first-rate presenter but also an extremely generous and thoughtful colleague... I’ll miss her enormously but wish her all the very best in her new venture."

Speaking about her new role at Bloomberg, Husain said:"I am delighted to be fronting a new interview show that will reach audiences in different formats as part of the exciting plans for Bloomberg Weekend Edition. Ours is an ever more complex world, but the desire for thoughtful conversations crosses all borders. I look forward to working with a new team at Bloomberg - the place which gave me my first job in journalism."

Over her career, Husain has created documentaries on figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Malala Yousafzai, and Queen Elizabeth II, as well as covering pivotal events like the Arab Spring. Earlier this year, her book, Broken Threads: My Family From Empire to Independence, became a Sunday Times bestseller, with The Guardian praising it as a "tender tapestry" of her family’s history in Pakistan.

Husain’s departure follows the exit of Today programme presenter Martha Kearney five months ago. Husain, who earned between £340,000 and £344,999 in the last financial year, is one of five current presenters on the flagship show.