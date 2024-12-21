Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 26-year-old reality TV star has been found dead in a pond - and an active-duty Marine has been arrested in connection with her murder.

Willie Richard Ellington, aged 20, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with the murder of reality TV star Tshey Bennett on Saturday, according to the Escambia County Sheriffs Office, after she was found washed up in a pond after 50 miles away from where she was last seen.

He was stationed at NAS Pensacola on Florida's Gulf Coast and is now being held at Lee County Detention Facility in Oplikea, Alabama. He also faces charges of possession of child pornography, as a result of his Thursday (December 19) arrest.

Bennett appeared on season one of the TV series Skrippa Bootcamp earlier this year, a show which follows 12 aspiring and elite dancers as they live together to better their exotic performance careers. She had been reported missing just days before police found her body in Mobile, Alabama, also on on Thursday.

Ellington is alleged to have murdered Bennett, who was also a mum, after the pair met up at at a hotel called Sweet Dreams Inn in Pensacola at around 4pm on Friday December 13, police said. Officers believe Bennett was working as an escort at the time of her death.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office said their were “ suspicious circumstances” surrounding Bennett’s disappearance and investigators began looking in to the case as a potential homicide. Ellington was arrested after a tip-off revealed his location.

Active-duty marine Willie Richard Ellington, age 20, (left) has been arrested in connection to the murder of reality TV star and mum Tshey Bennett, age 26 (right). Photos by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (left) and Facebook (right). | Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (left) and Facebook (right)

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones praised the investigative efforts of his office and Escambia County. “Escambia County investigators tipped us off their suspect might be on a bus scheduled to stop in Opelika,” Jones told WKRG. “Our team quickly scrambled to the station and set up a surveillance operation. When the bus arrived, investigators spotted and apprehended a man matching the suspect’s description.”

It was then that officials found Bennett's body, who they believe was murdered in Northwest Florida before her body was left in Mobile. Police have not specified how Bennett died.

A close friend of Bennett's, Muranda Newson, posted a tribute to her and her son on Facebook: “I hate that I’m typing this. I hate that handsome boy who is hurting. I really really hate someone did this to you baby you didn’t deserve this at all. So sweet so smart so about your money baby I just don’t understand.”

Ellington is facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of child pornography. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.