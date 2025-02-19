MOBO Awards 2025: 7 of the worst dressed celebrities from this year's MOBOS

Musicians were honoured last night )(Tuesday February 18) at the 29th annual MOBO Awards, or MOBOs, which were held this year in Newcastle.
As well as focusing on the artists’ contrributions to the music industry, the awards also provide an opportunity for attendees to dress up. Unfortunately, some famous faces didn’t get it quite right. Click through our gallery to see who we think were the worst dressed from this year’s ceremony, and see if you agree with our verdict.
1. Spice
I love that Spice went all out with her outfit and chose a glamourous statement dress in a bold and beautiful royal blue colour. I don't really mind the fur trim on the train of the dress, but what lets it down is the big fur cuffs. They cheapens the whole outfit which is such a shame. (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. ALT BLK ERA
ALT BLK ERA went for matching (or should that be opposite) monochrome outfits. I'm all for twinning, but they both missed the mark with this look. The dresses are poor fitting, and why does the unironed look seem to be so favoured by the famous? (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images) | Getty Images
3. Kanya King CBE
Kanya King CBE went for a princes look, and while I love the style of this dress and the added sparkle around the neckline I struggle to get past the colour which reminds me more of mustard than gold. I'm on the fence about all all-over velvet look too, it's marmite that's for sure. (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images) | Getty Images
4. Nova Twins
The Nova Twins both went for daring black looks. While I like the rose design on one dress and the lace detail on the other, I don't like the half sheer sleeve and the odd-shaped thigh slit. These outfits could have been eye-catching for the right reasons, but the wrong parts grab attention. (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images) | Getty Images
