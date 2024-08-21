Molly-Mae Hague breaks social media silence after Tommy Fury shock split
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Love Island star has broken her social media silence for the first time since she announced her shock split from Tommy Fury. Molly-Mae Hague, 25, took to social media on August 14 to reveal she was splitting from the professional boxer after five years together.
Molly Mae Hague returned to social media on Tuesday to comment on her elder sister Zoe's latest honeymoon photos, she wrote: “Stunning pics”. However she has not posted anything on her own Instagram account since August 11.
Zoe Hague, 28, married her partner Danny Rae in a lavish wedding in July with sister Molly-Mae as a bridesmaid. The influencer shared snaps of the wedding day on Instagram including stunning pictures with her now ex-fiancé Tommy Fury.
Tommy has been caught up in accusations of cheating with multiple women. Allegations the boxer has denied. According to reports Molly-Mae is bracing herself for more women to come forward.
The former couple first met on season five of Love Island. They were the fan favourites to win the series but in second place. The pair welcomed daughter Bambi in February 2023 and got engaged a few months later.
Molly-Mae told fans she had already found the perfect wedding venue and plans to document the day for Amazon Prime as well as their own reality series were reportedly being discussed.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.