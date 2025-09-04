Molly Smith and Tom Clare have been inundated with well wishes after the couple have revealed on Instagram that they are engaged to be married. Tom Clare popped the question whilst they were on holiday in Dubai and took to Instagram to say: “SHE SAID YES!!! 💍 🤍🤍🤍.”

The couple shared a series of photographs from the engagement in Dubai, including Tom getting down on one knee, surrounded by a heart archway of white roses, and white candles for the nighttime proposal. In response to the announcement, Tasha Ghouri wrote: “OMG!!!!!! The most gorge couple!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️.”

In January 2025, Tasha Ghouri split from Andrew Le Page after meeting on Love Island in 2022. In her memoir Your Superpower, Tasha wrote: “I knew deep down it wasn’t right. There were a lot of tears and it was a really hard time. Andrew was the man I was going to marry. We had discussed having children.”

Following the split, Andrew Le Page left the UK and relocated to Dubai. He too commented on Molly Smith and Tom Clare’s happy news and said: “Ahhh massive congratulations guys ❤️.”

Molly Smith and Tom Clare met on the All Stars edition of the show in 2024.

Love Island star Casey O’Gorman also congratulated the couple and wrote: “Congratulations to my brother and his QUEEN!!! now to start writing the greatest best man speech of all time 👀🤪.”

Unfortunately, all has not been going well for former Love Island stars as Millie Court and Liam Reardon recently split for the second time.

However, there are some Love Island stars still going strong such as Olivia and Alex Bowen. Olivia gave birth to their second child, a daughter Siena Grace on August 18, 2025, their son Abel was born in June 2022.

NationalWorld takes a look at the Love Island couples still together.

1 . From left to right: Tom Clare and Molly Smith, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague and Olivia and Alex Bowen Tom Clare and Molly Smith have just got engaged, other love Island stars still together include Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague plus Olivia and Alex Bowen | Getty Images Share

2 . Tom Clare and Molly Smith Love Island stars Tom Clare and Molly Smith have revealed they have got engaged | Getty Images Share

3 . Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, who are parents to Bambi, appear to be giving their relationship another go after splitting | Getty Images Share

4 . Olivia Bowen and Alex Bowen at the 'Pandora in the Park' Summer Festival in The Gardens at Middle Temple Hall on August 13, 2021 in London Olviia and Alex Bowen married at Gosfield Hall, Essex, in 2018 | Getty Images Share