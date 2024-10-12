Monochrome is the must have A/W 2024 celebrity inspired decor choice - how to get the look in your own home
It seems that famous faces are loving the monochrome look in their houses this season.
The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) star Lydia Bright has this week unveiled her new bathroom in the home she shares with her daughter Loretta, which includes white units with dark coloured housing, and even a black decorative fireplace.
Fellow TOWIE star Jess Wright has also adopted this colour scheme throughout multiple rooms in her house. The kitchen includes a black island, while the units and her counter top are all white. The cloakroom also has black panelling, while the dining room features a sleek black table and cosy white chairs.
The interior doors are all also black, and there’s also many items of black furniture throughout the rest of the house such as in the living room, where there’s also a cream coloured sofa.
Love Islander Kady McDermott also showed off her black and white theme in a recent video walk-around her home she uploaded to her page.
Her home decor choices include a black four poster bed, dressed with crisp white linen and a monochrome patterned throw. There’s also black and white patterned tiles on the the cloakroom floor, a sumptious cream carpet in the living room and a white sofa.
Singer Ashton Merrygold and his wife Sarah have also opted for black kitchen units, and also have two bold feature walls in their living room - one pure black and the other with an abstract black and white pattern.
If you want to follow in the footsteps of these famous faces and make monochrome your theme of choice the good news is that the Style Sisters have made it easier than ever to bring some black and white in to your home.
The queens of organisation and style, Gemma and Charlotte, have launched their own homeware range at Tesco. There’s everything from cushions, duvets and throws to storage boxes - and all of the products are black and white.
Our top picks include a knitted cushion, set of two folding storage boxes, a chequered throw and a decorative sand timer.
