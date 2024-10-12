Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Black and white is stylish, sophisticated, cool and classy - and it’s also the celebrity choice for home decoration this season.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It seems that famous faces are loving the monochrome look in their houses this season.

The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) star Lydia Bright has this week unveiled her new bathroom in the home she shares with her daughter Loretta, which includes white units with dark coloured housing, and even a black decorative fireplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow TOWIE star Jess Wright has also adopted this colour scheme throughout multiple rooms in her house. The kitchen includes a black island, while the units and her counter top are all white. The cloakroom also has black panelling, while the dining room features a sleek black table and cosy white chairs.

The interior doors are all also black, and there’s also many items of black furniture throughout the rest of the house such as in the living room, where there’s also a cream coloured sofa.

Love Islander Kady McDermott also showed off her black and white theme in a recent video walk-around her home she uploaded to her page.

Monochrome is the home decor trend for A/W 2024 loved by celebrities. Photos by Adobe Photos. | Adobe Photos

Her home decor choices include a black four poster bed, dressed with crisp white linen and a monochrome patterned throw. There’s also black and white patterned tiles on the the cloakroom floor, a sumptious cream carpet in the living room and a white sofa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer Ashton Merrygold and his wife Sarah have also opted for black kitchen units, and also have two bold feature walls in their living room - one pure black and the other with an abstract black and white pattern.

If you want to follow in the footsteps of these famous faces and make monochrome your theme of choice the good news is that the Style Sisters have made it easier than ever to bring some black and white in to your home.

The queens of organisation and style, Gemma and Charlotte, have launched their own homeware range at Tesco. There’s everything from cushions, duvets and throws to storage boxes - and all of the products are black and white.