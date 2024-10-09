Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The late Paul O’Grady’s seven-bedroom detatched home has been put up for sale, 18 months after his death.

O’Grady had a career which spanned more than four decades. He made his name as Lily Savage on the drag queen circuits of London in the 1980s, and then made mainstream television appearances on The Big Breakfast, as well as hosting the 90s BBC revival of Blankety Blank, as Savage. In the 2000s he then became the presenter of various television and radio shows as himself, including the self-titled The Paul O'Grady Show.

In his personal life, O’Grady married Andre Portasio, a former professional dancer, in 2017. The house, called Knoll House, was O’Grady’s home from 1999 until he died, and Andre had moved in during their relationship.

Following the entertainer’s death, Andre inherited the property, and it has now been listed for sale on Rightmove under estate agent Strutt and Parker. The grand house, which has four reception rooms, is set within a 50-acre plot and features traditional elements such as French doors, as well as unique touches like bookcase wallpaper and a garden caravan.

The property also boasts a 'Witches House' and is situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with four acres of woodland also included. In addition, there’s a swimming pool, several outbuildings including two self-contained cottages, a barn, and stables, a gym and a steam room.

The late Paul O’Grady with his husband Andre Portasio, who has put his 3.5 million Kent home up for sale. Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images. | Getty Images

The asking price for the impressive property, which has been up for sale since Thursday September 26, is £3.5 million. Notable past and present neighbours include comedians Julian Clary and Alan Carr. The house itself was also previously owned by comedian Vic Reeves.

Widower Andre has chosen to sell the Edwardian property although he has recently won a contentious planning dispute. In August, Andre won a legal battle with neighbours over his plans to convert part of the £3.5 million estate into a holiday let, according to the Mirror. But, although he gained planning permission he has decided to sell up instead.

Estate agents Strutt and Parker described the house on their website as having a lot of charm: "Knoll Hill House sits in a breathtaking position at the top of the escarpment above the Romney Marsh which affords the most sensational far-reaching views, looking across the marsh to the coast and the sea in the distance.

"Built in 1910 the house has much charm, providing a comfortable and spacious space in which to live and entertain against this stunning backdrop."

O’Grady once spoke about his love for the house. "I couldn't quite get it to sink in that the house was mine. On my first night in the house I couldn't sleep I was so excited," he wrote in his book Country Life.

"I spent the night roaming around the rooms like a cat getting accustomed to its new surroundings (although I didn't spray), lugging pieces of furniture from one room to another and then spending ages standing back to see if it looked right, which it inevitably didn't."