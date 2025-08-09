Mother, Pamela Warner, has paid an emotional tribute to her son, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, following his death last month.

The mother of Cosby Show star Malcolm-Jamal Warner has paid tribute to a "kind, loving man, with a huge heart for humanity". Warner, 54, drowned in Costa Rica on July 20.

He died after swimming with his eight-year-old daughter, who was not in the water at the time the Costa Rica Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) said he drowned. Now, his mother, Pamela Warner, has broken her silence on her son's passing, paying an emotional tribute to the actor in several social media posts.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out over the last few weeks," she said. "Your outpouring of love and kindness has been immeasurable, and deeply appreciated."

She said: "Needless to say our hearts are heavy with the loss of Malcolm. He was a kind, loving man with a huge heart for humanity. He wanted all to be aware of their inner strength and that they could succeed, accomplish and transform. This was his latest mission and work, transformation, in order for you to be fully present in your life."

Malcolm-Jamal Warner attending the 65th GRAMMY Awards in 2023 | Getty Images

She paid tribute to his character, saying Malcolm was an "exceptional husband, father, and son", and was her "teacher, coach, confidant, business partner, and best friend".

"Malcolm left an indelible mark on the world and on countless hearts. All who met him, however briefly, were better for the encounter," she added. “As his mother, there is much that I can say. It would fill volumes.

“But what I will say, is that I am so very blessed that he chose me to be his mother, to come into the world through the waters of my womb. It is an honor and blessing that will be with me all the days of my life."

The star, who was a poet as well as an actor and musician, released four albums, and received two Grammy-nominations and one Grammy award.

Turning to her son's fans and friends, she wrote: "For those of you who are at a loss, pained by the suddenness of his departure, ache for his presence or just to hear his voice one more time. To see his beatific smile one more time, be comforted that he was at peace and more importantly, he did not suffer.

"Malcolm was birthed through the water and he transitioned through water. He departed as he arrived, through water. This was his time. His mission on earth had been completed.

"Hold close to whatever part of Malcom's life that touched yours. In keeping it near, you keep his spirit alive - nourishing you with the peace, love, joy, and light that embodied Malcolm-Jamal Warner."