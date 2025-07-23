A man is left in critical condition after trying to save actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner from drowning.

The 54-year-old actor died after being swept away by a rip current on a beach in Costa Rica over the weekend and another unnamed man – who was injured in the incident – was actually a Good Samaritan who spotted Warner in difficulty and tried to save him.T he Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) told PEOPLE in a statement: "The victim appears to have entered the sea and was apparently swept away by a current.

“The man was rescued by bystanders and taken to shore, where he received treatment from the Costa Rican Red Cross. However, he was declared lifeless at the scene."

A spokesperson for the OIJ confirmed to PEOPLE that the second victim "came in [the water] to help Mr. Warner." The spokesperson added that the other person had no personal connection to Warner, but saw him from the beach and tried to help.

‘The Cosby Show’ actor Warner was on vacation with his wife and daughter at the time of the accident, according to NBC News. The OIJ also confirmed that Warner’s autopsy showed he died from accidental asphyxiation by submersion.

It added: “The body will be removed from the Judicial Morgue by a funeral service company hired by Mr. Warner's family.” Meanwhile, tributes to Malcolm poured in from across the showbiz world, with his 9-1-1 co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt stating that the tragedy "hurts my heart".

She wrote on social media: "This hurts my heart. A gentleman, an incredible talent and we were so lucky to have him in the 9-1-1 family. Heartbroken and sending love to his family."

Comedian Sherri Shepherd described Malcolm as "one of the most-grounded people I've met in our business" after working with him on the TV series Sherri. She said: "As someone who grew up on TV, Malcolm remained one of the most-grounded people I've ever met in our business.

“To know Malcolm was to know a renaissance man that possessed humour, grace, humility and deep cultural appreciation. He was just a good guy! His passing is a true loss to the Hollywood community. He was a proud girl dad and loved his daughter so much. To his family, friends and all who loved him - my heart is with you."