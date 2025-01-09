Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mother of the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has spoken out against drug allegations surrounding her son, calling them “misleading and hurtful.”

In a statement posted on Instagram Thursday, Connie Boss Alexander, said she was “appalled” by the accusations, which have sparked tension between the family and tWitch's widow, Allison Holker.

She wrote: “Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss. The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency. As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this.

tWitch, a beloved dancer and DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, tragically died by suicide in December 2022. His mother said the past two years have been focused on healing and connecting with his children but vowed to protect her son's honour.

She added: “For the last two years, I have remained quiet and away from the public eye to protect my family. My primary focus has been on healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren. But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer. Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor.”

While Alexander did not name Holker directly, her comments appeared to address the recent controversy involving her late son's widow.

Earlier this week, family members began criticising Holker on social media after she shared details about finding drugs in a shoebox shortly before tWitch's funeral. Holker also revealed plans to include excerpts from tWitch's personal journal entries in a memoir she is writing.

Some family members accused Holker of requiring them to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to attend tWitch's funeral and alleged that she was the one involved with drugs.

Holker addressed the allegations on social media, explaining that her intent in sharing the information was to help others who might have family members struggling in similar ways to tWitch. "I shared what I did because I hope it can provide insight and help anyone else going through this kind of pain," Holker said.

On December 13, 2022, Boss’ wife “frantically” visited the Los Angeles Police Department to report that Boss had left home without his car, something which was uncharacteristic for the DJ, according to TMZ .

The news outlet stated that the police department later responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in LA, where Boss was found dead. Boss’ cause of death has reportedly been ruled as a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.