Music legend Huey P. Williams has died at the age of 80, when is his funeral?
Music star Huey P. Williams has died at the age of 80, he was the lead singer of the Jackson Southernaires. Huey P. Williams was the elder brother of Melvin Doug and Leonard Williams, members of the Grammy-nominated Williams Brothers and Frank Williams, who went on to start the Mississippi Mass Choir.
Melvin Doug paid tribute to his brother Huey P. Williams via Billboard and said: “My big brother Huey, in my eyes, was in a league of his own.” He also said: “His music ministry touched so many lives in such a positive way over the years. He had a big personality, but such a humble spirit.”
Doug went on to say that “Huey was the epitome of a people’s person, a man that loved everybody and never met a stranger. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. That’s why so many people from across the country gravitated to him and loved him dearly. His presence will be sorely missed, but his undeniable legacy will live on forever.”
Huey P. Williams’s group the Jackson Southernaires were formed by producer Frank Crisler in 1940, they came from Jackson, Mississippi and released Too Late by Song Bird Records in 1969. When they released their first album, there were five members in the band; Huey P. Williams, Roger Bryant Jr., Maurice Surrell, James Burks and Luther Jennings.
Tributes have been paid to Huey P. Williams of the Jackson Southernaires Facebook page and one fan wrote: “He was my favorite Gospel Quartet Singer, hands down, the #Voice in front of & behind the #LegendaryJacksonSouthernaires; I could feel the #Anointing in his music & wanted to see him in concert just ONE more time. But God… well done, sir #MrHueyWilliams,” whilst another wrote: “Rest in Heavenly Peace Brother Huey! You will be missed . Prayers for his family.”
When is the funeral for Huey P. Williams?
A musical celebration in honour of Huey P. Williams took place on Friday March 28, 2025 and the funeral is taking place today on Saturday March 29, 2025.
Singer Desiree Hall took to Facebook to pay tribute to Huey P. Williams and wrote: “It is with both sadness and deep gratitude that I honour the life and legacy of Gospel Quartet Legend, Mr. Huey P. Williams of The Legendary Jackson Southernaires.
“What a true gift he was to the music industry-especially to gospel music. His voice, his spirit, and his unwavering dedication to spreading the Good News touched hearts all over the world.”
“I was so incredibly honored to meet and speak with Mr. Huey. Thank you for your encouraging words- they meant more than you know. Mr. Huey had me laughing the whole time, and I’m glad we finally got it together to take our picture! A memory I’ll cherish forever. My prayers and condolences go out to the Williams Family and The Jackson Southernaires.”
