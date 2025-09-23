Chris Doheny was best known for being the frontman of Aussie pop-rock band Geisha.

Musician Chris Doheny, who has died in a car crash at 64, was the frontman of Aussie pop-rock band Geisha and was also known for being the voice of AFL football anthem voice ‘More Than A Game.’

According to 7 News, “Doheny was driving a Holden ute that collided with a truck on Thiele Hwy in Kapunda, near the Barossa Valley in South Australia, about 7.20pm on Friday. Tragically, he died at the scene.”

Diamond Dog Records took to Instagram to share news of Chris Doheny’s death and wrote: “It is with deep sadness that Diamond Dog Records announces the passing of Geisha frontman, Chris Doheny, on Friday, 19 September 2025.

“Chris was about to release the 40th anniversary album on vinyl which will now be moved to a later date.

“At this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we, along with Chris’s family and friends, come to terms with this profound loss. @chris.doheny.33.”

Fans have taken to Chris Doheny’s Instagram page to share tributes to the musician and one said: “How shocking to find out today that he was killed in a car accident. He had such a great voice. Blessings to Chris and his family.”

The radio station Turn The Beat Around paid tribute to Chris on their Instagram page and wrote: “Chris Doheny, the Melbourne-born singer, songwriter, and frontman of Australian pop-rock band Geisha, died on Friday 19 September 2025. He was 64.

“Doheny rose to prominence during the ’80s, leading Geisha with his soaring vocals and glam-meets-New Romantic infused style. The band’s signature hits - “Fool’s Way,” “Rainy Day,” “Kabuki,” “Girl Like You,” and their biggest hit, “Part Time Love Affair” captured the spirit of suburban youth and earned them a loyal national following. Geisha released two albums, the self-titled debut (1985) and follow-up Midnight to Dawn (1987), before disbanding in 1988.

“Doheny continued shaping the musical landscape over the years, forming various bands with a who’s who of Melbourne’s elite musos. But it was in 1994 when his voice became etched into the national psyche with “More Than a Game,” the rousing theme for Nine’s The Footy Show.

“He revived Geisha in various forms - including a 1998 compilation and a 2007 reboot - and remained a passionate performer and collaborator throughout his life.

“Chris Doheny carved a singular path through Australian music history, from Countdown-era chart success to the stadium-sized anthem that became the heartbeat of AFL culture.