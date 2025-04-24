Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been flooding in for soap star Gerard Kennedy who has passed away at 93.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neighbours and The Flying Doctor star Gerard Kennedy has died at 93, His death was shared by a family friend in a social media post that read: "Vale Gerard Kennedy. 1932 - 2025. An iconic Australian actor of many decades. Well-remembered by Prisoner fans for his portrayal as terrorist Al in The Wentworth Siege episodes."

Jonathan Mill paid tribute to Gerard Kennedy on Facebook and wrote: “VALE Gerard Kennedy. We got to share the stage together every night for four years. He was the ultimate gentleman and gentle man. A true professional and simply a great guy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Batten paid tribute to Gerard Kennedy on X and wrote: “Vale Gerard Kennedy: Australian TV Legend Passes Away at 93.

Neighbours and The Flying Doctor star Gerard Kennedy has died at 93. Photo: Facebook | Facebook

“Australia is mourning the loss of one of its greatest television icons. Geard Kennedy, a trailblazer of the small screen and a fixture in the homes and hearts of generations, has passed away at the age of 93.

“Best known for his award-winning performances in Division 4- for which he won two Gold Logies-Kennedy became a defining figure in Australian drama. His unforgettable roles in shows such as Homicide, Matlock Police, The Sullivans, The Flying Doctors , and Neighbours helped shape the golden ear of Aussie television.

“Kennedy also made a brief but memorable appearance in the legendary series Prisoner: Cell Block H, a show that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide. As the host and creator of Talking Prisoner and an entertainment agent, I’ve had the privilege of exploring the impact and legacy of the series, and I can personally attest to how significant Gerard’s contribution was-even in a handful of episodes. He brought authenticity and gravitas to every role he played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt went on to write: “Rest peacefully, Gerard Kennedy. Your name, your work, and your presence on screen will live on forever.”

Gerard Kennedy played the role of Pat Scully, the estranged father of Joe (Shane Connor) when he joined the cast of the soap Neighbours in 2002. Gerard is survived by his daughter Chrisanya.

On March 11, Chrisanya posted on the Gerard Kennedy Aussie Actor Fans (Unofficial) Facebook group and wrote: “Hi there I am Gerard’s daughter and he spent his birthday with family today. I thought I would share this photo I took of my dad.” When she posted in March, fans commented and one said: “The Australian icon is an actor you can’t stop watching no matter what age we are. I grew up watching every cop show, love him, great to see you smiling.”