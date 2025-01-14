Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neighbours actress has revealed she is expecting her seventh child.

Soap star Medline West announced she is pregnant after sharing a picture of her huge baby bump on social media. The actress - who is best known for playing Dee Bliss in Neighbours from 2000 to 2003 - shares six children with ex-husband Shannon Bennett.

They share Phoenix, 19, Hendrix, 16, Xascha, 14, Xanthe, 12, and twins Xalia and Margaux, 10. The pair married in 2005 but split for good in 2018. According to the Mail Online Shannon Bennett previously claimed to be the primary caregiver of their kids.Only seeing her children once a fortnight, Madeleine co-parents the brood while they live with Shannon, 49, at his Byron Bay mansion following their 'toxic' split.

Taking to Instagram the TV actress, 45, wrote: “WHOOPS! Thought it was #perimenopauseI thought WRONG! It’s not too much Christmas pudding either. And I couldn’t be happier. Not too sure about the title ‘Geriatric mum’ but here we are, and I’m winding back a little to grow this little surprise package I’ve dubbed #007 (Baby number 7, couldn’t help myself).”

Madeline West continued: “I don’t have much more to say right now, but I’ve noticed I don’t hear much about older parents. l know you must be out there. Just seems we are invisible. So if you’re expecting later than expected, and tackling early #parenthood in your 40s or 50s, I’d LOVE hear your stories.

“I’d love any tips you care to share. Like how the heck do you get all the #baby paraphernalia together again after you’ve given it all away???? There’s a terrifying new world of contraptions out there and I don’t know where to start!! HELP!!!”

The soap actress has been reportedly dating environmental activist Maximo Bottaro since 2020 but it appears she has unfollowed Maximo's business page, ReForest Now, on Instagram sparking rumours they have split.

