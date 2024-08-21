Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Renowned Irish author, journalist, and feminist activist Nell McCafferty has died at the age of 80. Her family confirmed that she died in the early hours of Wednesday at a nursing home in Co Donegal.

McCafferty, originally from Derry, was a prominent voice for women’s rights across Ireland. In 1970, she co-founded the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement (IWLM), becoming a key figure in the fight for gender equality. A trailblazer in journalism and a fearless social commentator, she wrote several books and contributed to publications such as the Sunday Tribune and Hot Press.

One of her most notable actions was campaigning for the legalisation of contraceptives in Ireland during the 1970s. She famously participated in the 1971 "Contraceptive Train" event, where members of the IWLM travelled to Belfast, purchased contraceptive products, and brought them back to Dublin, staging a protest at Connolly station.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins praised McCafferty’s impact, stating that she had “a unique gift in stirring people’s consciousness” and a “fierce drive to tackle repression, poverty and authoritarianism”. He added: “Nell McCafferty was a pioneer in raising those searching questions which could be asked, but which had been buried, hidden, or neglected.”

President Higgins, who considered himself privileged to be a friend of McCafferty, said she will be “deeply missed by us all”. Reflecting on her journalistic career, President Higgins said: “For example, Nell knew that standing behind the rituals of courts and unfortunate defendants, there was always a complex story which she had a gifted empathy to understand. In her column, ‘In the Eyes of the Law,’ she opened people’s eyes to the operation of the District Court and its interaction with those who found themselves before it.”

Irish Premier Simon Harris also paid tribute to McCafferty, describing her as a “fierce, fearless, and fiery” campaigner who “suffered no fools”. He remarked: “Her passion and wrath was not scattergun—it had a laser-like focus on calling out inequality and injustice. She suffered no fools but had a kindness and warmth for many."

Harris highlighted her pivotal role in the fight for equality, saying: “As one of the women who took the train in 1971, she set in train an unstoppable wave for equality and a changing of Ireland for the better.”

Stormont First Minister and Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O’Neill called McCafferty a “trailblazer in every sense of the word”. She highlighted McCafferty’s dedication to promoting equality and fighting injustices, saying: “Nell McCafferty was a towering figure in Irish journalism with great courage and honesty, and was an important figure during the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement.”

Ireland’s Deputy Premier Micheál Martin expressed his deep sadness at McCafferty’s passing, acknowledging her as “an exceptional journalist and campaigner - the voice of an era who helped to bring major advancements in civil rights and women’s rights.”

‘Mould breaker and establishment shaker’

Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Féin, lauded McCafferty’s efforts, stating, “her writing and campaigning helped to change Ireland for the better”. She said: “Nell McCafferty lived and worked every day to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”

Journalist Susan McKay, Ireland’s Press Ombudsman, paid homage to McCafferty's groundbreaking work, saying: “She changed the way that all of us who came after her wrote journalism and did journalism, because she went straight to people.”

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood described McCafferty as “a mould-breaker and establishment shaker” who “spoke truth to power like only a Derry woman could.”

Irish Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said she was “deeply saddened,” calling McCafferty a “wonderful, fearless, and unique feminist icon”.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) also honoured McCafferty’s legacy. Irish secretary Seamus Dooley said: “With the death of Nell McCafferty, a bright light has been extinguished. She was one of the most renowned journalists in the country as a reporter, columnist, author, and broadcaster.”

In a piece marking McCafferty’s 80th birthday earlier this year, President Michael D. Higgins celebrated her “enduring courage” as a writer, reflecting on the profound impact she had on those who knew her.

Her funeral will take place on Friday in her native Londonderry. The requiem mass will take place at 12.30pm at St Columba’s Church, Long Tower, Derry, followed by a private cremation in Co Cavan.