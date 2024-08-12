Nick Cave has spoken about the death of his two sons, Arthur and Jethro. Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.

Musician and writer Nick Cave has opened up about the impact the death of his two sons has had on him.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 66-year-old Bad Seeds frontman, has lost two of his four sons in the last nine years. He’s now spoken out about the impact the double tragedy has had on him.

Cave’s son Arthur died at the age of 15 in July 2015 after taking LSD for the first time and then falling almost 20 metres from a cliff near his home in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then son Jethro, who had schizophrenia and battled drug addiction, died in Melbourne at the age of 31 in May 2022 - just two days after he was released from jail for assaulting his mum, Beau Lazenby.

Speaking in a promo for a special Australian Story interview, he choked up as he revealed that burying his two sons he no longer values art above all else. He said: “I was in awe of my own genius. I just saw the folly of that . . . disgraceful sort of self-indulgence.”

Cave went on to explain that throughout his life, art was his first priority, but that his mindset and lifestyle “collapsed completely” after Arthur's death.

“That idea that art trounces everything, it just doesn't apply to me anymore,” he told interviewer Leigh Sales. Describing himself as a “husband”, “father”, “grandfather” and a “person of the world”, he explained: 'These things are much more important to me than the concept of being an artist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he spoke about his late sons further, the musician began to get emotional. “I'm sorry this is actually quite difficult to talk about,” he told Sales.

Cave has previously said “there can't help but be feelings of culpability” over the deaths of his sons because it is “against nature” to bury a child.

“I think it's something that people who lose children feel regardless of the situation, simply because the one thing you're supposed to do is not let your children die,” he told The Guardian earlier this year. “Forget that. The one thing you're supposed to do is protect your children.”

Addressing if he feels culpable because drugs were involved in Arthur's death, former heroin addict Cave said: “There could be some element of that, yep. Look, these things are in our DNA, they're inherited. I don't want to make any assumptions about Arthur, who was just a young boy. It's not like he was into drugs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest in to Arthur’s death heard that the 15-year-old, who also had cannabis in his system, was “completely disorientated” as he stumbled off a cliff into the Ovingdean Gap near Brighton.

Another of the popstar's sons, Jethro Lazenby, died almost seven years later after the death of his younger brother, just days after being released from jail in May 2022. The 31-year-old had been behind bars for kneeing his mother in the face during a row over cigarettes which left her “bruised and bleeding”.

Speaking days before his death, Jethro's lawyer revealed he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and that affected his judgement. The fashion model had spent years in and out of custody due to troubles with drugs. He had been facing more criminal charges when he was found dead in motel in Melbourne.

Speaking about grief, Cave said: 'We eventually absorb, or rearrange ourselves, so that we become creatures of loss as we get older; this is part of our fundamental fabric of what we are as human beings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not a tragic element to our lives but rather a deepening element and that brings incredible meaning into our life. I've found that personally, and I think a lot of other people have found that, provided you can remain open.”

Cave has two other sons who bring joy in to his life. He shares 24-year-old Earl, who is the twin brother of Arthur, with his wife of 25 years, British fashion designer and former model, Susie Bick.

The singer said he remains completely in love with Bick and the two are bonded by love and the “catastrophe” of Arthur's death. He said: 'To see her go from someone that was completely incapacitated, bedridden, in a darkened room, in a tomb of her own, to someone that eventually got out of bed and went to work. . . to sort of rise out of it in some way, I'm forever in awe.”

Cave’s first grandson, Roman, was also recently born to his daughter-in-law Sasha and son Luke. He shares 33-year-old Luke with first wife, Brazilian journalist Viviane Carneiro. Luke was born 10 days after his half-brother Jethro in 1991.