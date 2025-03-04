OnlyFans model JadeTeen and her mother, Dani Swings, recently claimed in a YouTube video that they were both impregnated by YouTuber Nick Yardy just two weeks apart. However, fans aren’t convinced.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Youtube commenter wrote: “I call BS on this...This, I believe, is a skit for views. Then they'll rent some babies to make it more believable,” while another accused Nick - who has over 3.4 million subscribers - of doing ‘anything to go viral.’”

In the Feb 18 YouTube video, Jade shared, “It's amazing to be able to share our love and inspire others to try out like an unconventional relationship. I don't think any of us have ever been happier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade announced that she is expecting a baby girl named Nicole, while Dani is supposedly pregnant with a baby boy, Nick Jr. “This is going to be her first granddaughter,” Jade said of her mother, adding, “Her baby is also going to be my little sibling.”

Dani added that they both have “a little over a month left” before giving birth, saying, “We're so excited for what the future holds for our two little babies.”

Despite the couple's claims, viewers have pointed out several inconsistencies, questioning the authenticity of the announcement. Some users noted how a hollow sound was heard when Dani patted her stomach in the video, suggesting her baby bump was fake. Others pointed out that Jade has not shown a baby bump outside of this video or on social media posts promoting Nick's channel.

OnlyFans model JadeTeen and her mother, Dani Swings, recently claimed in a YouTube video that they were both impregnated by YouTuber Nick Yardy just two weeks apart. | Youtube

One critic in the comments section wrote, “Somebody please destroy the internet it's ruining our people's lord help us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first time Jade and Dani have starred in one of Nick Yardy’s videos. In November, they appeared in an eight-minute video titled “HOW HAVING 2 WIVES SAVED MY RELATIONSHIP,” in which they claimed to be in a “common law marriage arrangement” with the content creator.

Neither Jade nor Dani appeared to have a baby bump in that video either.

At the time, Nick said, “I help my girls out with their platforms online. We always get requests to make a video together but we wouldn't do that. We sleep in the same bed, but we don't have sex together.”

He added, “We love spreading our experience because I feel like a lot of people judge and they don't try this. I've just been so happy since we've started this.”