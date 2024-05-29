Nicki Minaj: US rapper holds minute silence for Princess Diana at Birmingham show
and live on Freeview channel 276
The musician, 41, was performing at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on Monday, May 27 when she paused her set to talk to a fan in the crowd. When the fan told Minaj that they were from Wales, she said: “Wales? It always reminds me of a dear friend of mine... well, she’s not here anymore, but the Princess of Wales.” The crowd cheers at her words, before Minaj led them in a “moment of silence for her”. According to footage caught by fans and posted on social media, the silence was mostly observed by Minaj’s fans. Minaj released the song ‘Princess Diana’ alongside rapper Ice Spice in 2023, which may be where his seemingly bizarre nod came from.
It comes after Minaj found herself embroiled in controversy after her arrest in Amsterdam led to the cancellation of her Manchester show at the Co-Op Live Arena. She was arrested at Schiphol Airport on suspicion of exporting soft drugs and after paying a €350 (£300) fine, she was granted permission to leave the Netherlands.
Minaj posted about the situation in real-time, posting live videos to her followers as she was being arrested by Dutch authorities. The mishap came after Minaj carried pre-rolled joint belonging to her security guard.
The crowd at the Manchester show were less than impressed when they were let into the venue at 7pm before the performance was cancelled at 9.40pm. The tour date has since been rescheduled to June 3, with Minaj promising something “really special” for fans who have had to wait to see her live.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.