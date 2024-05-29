Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

US rapper Nicki Minaj held a moment of silence for Princess Diana at a recent show in the UK.

The musician, 41, was performing at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on Monday, May 27 when she paused her set to talk to a fan in the crowd. When the fan told Minaj that they were from Wales, she said: “Wales? It always reminds me of a dear friend of mine... well, she’s not here anymore, but the Princess of Wales.” The crowd cheers at her words, before Minaj led them in a “moment of silence for her”. According to footage caught by fans and posted on social media, the silence was mostly observed by Minaj’s fans. Minaj released the song ‘Princess Diana’ alongside rapper Ice Spice in 2023, which may be where his seemingly bizarre nod came from.

It comes after Minaj found herself embroiled in controversy after her arrest in Amsterdam led to the cancellation of her Manchester show at the Co-Op Live Arena. She was arrested at Schiphol Airport on suspicion of exporting soft drugs and after paying a €350 (£300) fine, she was granted permission to leave the Netherlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minaj posted about the situation in real-time, posting live videos to her followers as she was being arrested by Dutch authorities. The mishap came after Minaj carried pre-rolled joint belonging to her security guard.