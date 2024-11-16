Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oasis star Liam Gallagher had fans on tenterhooks this afternoon as he teased a “massive announcement” was coming.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 52-year-old had fans elated and fearful in equal measure earlier today (Saturday November 16) when he took to his personal X page, formerly Twitter, with a suprising message.

Just before 2pm he wrote: "Massive announcement incoming", a message that quickly racked up one million views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The more optimistic members of his fan group predicted goods news was coming; such as new tour dates on Oasis’ sold out 2025 tour, special performances or surprise additions to the shows.

“Are we getting another oasis album?”, many also asked, clearly full of hope.

Other, more sceptical fans, worried that the announcement would be negative. Many questioned if the tour had been cancelled, or if Liam had once again fallen out with brother and Oasis bandmate, Noel. The pair noteably had one of the biggest celebrity fall outs in history back in 2009, leading to the break-up of the band for more than 15 years.

Liam Gallagher has had fans on tenterhooks by teasing a “massive announcement” ahead of the 2025 Oasis reunion tour. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

However, less than 10 minutes later, Liam wrote another, rather rude statement, and he wasn’t shy about it either - writing it all in capitals: "IM THE F**KNG B****X CMON”, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's not clear if this is the actual "announcement" although many fans believe that it is and he was just having some fun.

"Oh yeah we knew that already" said one reply. "F**K OFF YOU TEASE" one fan joked, while another told him to "take a bow" and one more asked “what beer you having?”

Another person noted: “I bet right now you’re looking at our replies and giggling," noted a fourth.”

Some fans seemingly refuse to accept that this is the announcement, with many still commenting on the status update to plead for new music or new tour dates.