Oasis fans divided by fear of split and hope for new music as Liam Gallagher teases 'massive announcement'
The 52-year-old had fans elated and fearful in equal measure earlier today (Saturday November 16) when he took to his personal X page, formerly Twitter, with a suprising message.
Just before 2pm he wrote: "Massive announcement incoming", a message that quickly racked up one million views.
The more optimistic members of his fan group predicted goods news was coming; such as new tour dates on Oasis’ sold out 2025 tour, special performances or surprise additions to the shows.
“Are we getting another oasis album?”, many also asked, clearly full of hope.
Other, more sceptical fans, worried that the announcement would be negative. Many questioned if the tour had been cancelled, or if Liam had once again fallen out with brother and Oasis bandmate, Noel. The pair noteably had one of the biggest celebrity fall outs in history back in 2009, leading to the break-up of the band for more than 15 years.
However, less than 10 minutes later, Liam wrote another, rather rude statement, and he wasn’t shy about it either - writing it all in capitals: "IM THE F**KNG B****X CMON”, he said.
It's not clear if this is the actual "announcement" although many fans believe that it is and he was just having some fun.
"Oh yeah we knew that already" said one reply. "F**K OFF YOU TEASE" one fan joked, while another told him to "take a bow" and one more asked “what beer you having?”
Another person noted: “I bet right now you’re looking at our replies and giggling," noted a fourth.”
Some fans seemingly refuse to accept that this is the announcement, with many still commenting on the status update to plead for new music or new tour dates.
