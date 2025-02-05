Olga James passed away at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles after complications from a fall in which she broke her pelvis.

Actress and singer Olga James will be best remembered for appearing in Otto Preminger’s musical Carmen Jones. She was born in Washington D.C. on February 16, 1929, her mother was a dancer and her father played the saxophone.

Olga James studied opera at the Juilliard School of Music and performed in the opera Four Saints in Three Acts in 1952 in Paris, this was her professional debut. In 1954, she was cast in the 1954 musical Carmen Jones, she played the part of Cindy Lou, who loses her man Joe (played by Harry Belafonte) to the title character who was portrayed by Dorothy Dandridge.

Actress and singer Olga James has died at 95. Olga James photographed in London, August 10th 1959. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Carmen Jones transformed her into a sought-after nightclub performer, and in 1955, she made her first appearance on television when Saperstein had her sing at halftime of a Globetrotters-Washington Generals game.

“James played the supportive Ethel Pearson in Mr. Wonderful, which ran for 383 performances and also starred Jack Carter and Chita Rivera”. Chita Rivera who played the role of Anita in West Side Story, passed away in January 2024.

When it came to her personal life, Olga James wed Julian ‘Cannonball’ Adderley in 1962, he was a well known jazz alto saxophonist. The couple were together until he passed away in August 1975.

At the age of 46, Olga James married her second husband, Len Chandler, a folk singer and civil rights activist in 1990. He passed away in 2023 at the age of 88.

Turner Classic Movies: TCM Facebook page paid tribute to Olga James and wrote: “We say goodbye to actress Olga James. Among her many roles in film, TV and on stage, James wowed audiences with her powerful voice as the heartbroken Cindy Lou in the Oscar-nominated musical, CARMEN JONES. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”