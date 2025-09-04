Pop star Olly Murs has announced the arrival of his son.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former X Factor star and singer has announced the family has become four now Amelia has given birth to their second child, a baby boy. The singer shared the exciting news on social media today as he celebrated the arrival of his son, who they have called Albert.

Olly and wife Amelia are already proud parents to a daughter, Madison, who was born in April 2024. In a post on social media, he wrote: "Walking out as four. Welcome to the world, our little Albert." Fans rushed to congratulate the couple, with one writing: "Massive congratulations!! Welcome to the world baby Albert, Maddison is going to be best big sister. love to you all xxxx," as another shared: "Aaah beautiful news! Congratulations both."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pop star Olly Murs has announced the arrival of his son. (Photo: Olly Murs/Facebook) | Olly Murs/Facebook

Ahead of the arrival of their baby boy, Amelia and Olly were guessing the gender of their baby as they decided not to find out until the little one arrived. Amelia had said: "It’s hard to tell, because I was convinced Madi was a boy. But I do think this one is a boy."

Olly added: "Obviously, that’d be cool, but I’m swaying more to thinking it’s a girl. I’d love that, I genuinely would. We’re reaching the point where we have to make decisions. But this feels like a different pregnancy."