Festivalgoers heading to this year’s Isle of Wight Festival can expect blazing sunshine and soaring temperatures as the four-day event gets underway today.

According to the Met Office, Thursday’s weather at Seaclose Park in Newport will be sunny with a high of 28°C and a low of 17°C, with conditions remaining warm and dry into the evening. On Friday (June 20), the heat continues with another sunny day and temperatures again peaking at 28°C, followed by a warm night at 19°C.

Saturday (June 21) will bring some sunny intervals, with temperatures climbing to 29°C, making it the hottest day of the weekend. By Sunday (June 22), the mercury is expected to drop slightly, with sunny intervals and a high of 21°C.

With very high UV levels forecast, revellers are being urged to bring plenty of suncream, stay hydrated, and prepare for hot conditions under clear skies.

The Met Office has not issued any weather warnings, and pollution levels are low, though pollen levels remain very high throughout the weekend, which may affect hay fever sufferers.

The annual event, which has a rich history dating back to 1968, runs from Thursday, June 19 to Sunday, June 22, and regularly draws tens of thousands to the island. Last year, around 55,000 people attended.

This year’s festival features an all-star line-up, including headliners Sting, Justin Timberlake, and Stereophonics, alongside artists such as Faithless, The Script, Clean Bandit, Example, Paul Heaton, Alison Moyet, and The Corrs.

Timberlake, who will close the festival on Sunday night, is among the most anticipated acts. Other performers include Olly Murs, James, Supergrass, Ella Eyre, Razorlight, and Eurovision finalists Remember Monday.

The festival site is accessible by ferry from Southampton, Portsmouth, Lymington, and Southsea, with services operated by Red Funnel, Wightlink, Hovertravel, and others. A one-way traffic system will be in place around Fairlee Road from Wednesday to Monday to manage traffic flow.

Official travel partner Big Green Coach is offering transport from major cities across the UK, while Southern Vectis shuttle buses will be running throughout the festival. The Cowes Floating Bridge will also operate on an extended timetable for the duration of the event.