Popular singer Olly Murs will switch on this year's Blackpool Illuminations.

The free switch-on event on Blackpool's Tower Festival Headland is taking place on Friday 29 August. The lights will shine nightly until 4 January 2026.

The event is ticketed, so if people have not got one of the 24,000 balloted tickets now, then they are too late. However, live screens on the Promenade will allow anyone who missed out to still be a part of the show.

Gates open at 16:00 BST, with performances starting at about 17:30. The switch-on concert will be on the promenade near Blackpool Tower.

Olly Murs will take to the stage and perform a set before he flicks the switch to trigger six miles of Illuminations. He will be joined by X-Factor winner Louisa Johnson, English rock band Toploader, and "Blackpool Introduces", which will showcase local talent.

The Illuminations will go on at 21:15 and the lights will stay on until 01:00. They will then be lit nightly from 20:00, with earlier switch-on times as the nights draw in.

On the last day, 4 January, they will shine from 16.30 to 22.30. Alongside the Illuminations visitors can see the magical projects on Blackpool Tower, which will see the famous landmark transformed with light, colour and sound.