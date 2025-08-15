A dad-of-two who was arrested at Manchester Airport died of 'cocaine toxicity', an inquest hearing has been told.

An investigation by the police watchdog into the death of 27-year-old Karl Joyce earlier this year is continuing. Mr Joyce, who was arrested by Border Force officers, died after he swallowed what was believed to be cocaine found in his underwear, the Manchester Evening News previously reported.

An inquest into his death was formally opened at Manchester Coroner's Court yesterday (Thursday 14 August). It was said Mr Joyce was a single, unemployed man who was born in Blackpool and lived in Fleetwood, Lancashire.

Area Coroner Paul Appleton said that on Wednesday, February 19 this year, Mr Joyce was 'found slumped in a chair and slid onto the floor at Manchester Airport.' He was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital where he was declared dead.

Mr Appleton said Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have 'confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances associated with Karl's death' and that there was 'no evidence of third party involvement.' A post-mortem, carried out by pathologist Dr Philip Lump, has concluded Mr Joyce died of 'cocaine toxicity', the hearing was told.

No further details about the incident were disclosed during the brief hearing. No family members were present.

Mr Appleton said GMP and Border Force had been asked to provide a file of evidence. A report from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was also required as well as CCTV footage from within the airport, he added.

Mr Joyce is understood to have been stopped while going through security at Terminal 2 ahead of a flight to Qatar, the Manchester Evening News previously reported. The IOPC confirmed he was detained after 'displaying unusual behaviour.'

Multiple sources previously confirmed Mr Joyce was searched and arrested after drugs were found in his underwear. He was taken to a holding area after his arrest, where he became unwell. He was pronounced dead at 1.53pm.