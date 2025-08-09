Manchester Airport incident: Tragedy as man dies after falling from roof at multi-storey car park near Terminal 1
According to the Manchester Evening News, the man's death is not being treated as suspicious by authorities. The tragedy happened on Thursday afternoon at a car park near to the airport's Terminal 1.
The identity and age of the deceased man have not been disclosed. A spokesperson for the police confirmed that emergency services were alerted to the situation around 3.30pm on Thursday following reports of concern for a man's welfare.
It has been reported that an air ambulance was dispatched to the scene, along with other emergency services. A representative for Manchester Airport confirmed their cooperation with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and reiterated that the incident did not affect flight schedules.
No further details have been revealed.
