Manchester Airport incident: Tragedy as man dies after falling from roof at multi-storey car park near Terminal 1

A man has tragically died after falling from the rooftop of Manchester Airport's car park.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the man's death is not being treated as suspicious by authorities. The tragedy happened on Thursday afternoon at a car park near to the airport's Terminal 1.

The identity and age of the deceased man have not been disclosed. A spokesperson for the police confirmed that emergency services were alerted to the situation around 3.30pm on Thursday following reports of concern for a man's welfare.

It has been reported that an air ambulance was dispatched to the scene, along with other emergency services. A representative for Manchester Airport confirmed their cooperation with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and reiterated that the incident did not affect flight schedules.

No further details have been revealed.

In a statement issued on Thursday, GMP said: "We are currently responding to a concern for welfare incident at a car park at Manchester Airport. There is no wider risk to the public and officers and colleagues from other emergency services are on the scene."

