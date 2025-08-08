Flights are cancelled at Norwich Airport after an “incident” on the runway.

Departing and arriving flights at the airport are disrupted due to the incident. It has been confirmed that the airport will remain closed until 12.30pm.

Passengers are being advised to contact their airline before travelling to the airport. Eyewitnesses are reporting a large emergency service presence at the airport, including ambulances and fire crews.

The nature of the incident and the extent of any injuries remain unknown. Currently a 9:40 flight to Amsterdam has been cancelled, but it is likely other flights will be cancelled as a knock-on effect.

If you are travelling to the airport today please keep up to date with the website and enquire with your airline. The airport says: “Norwich Airport Airfield closed due to incident on the airfield. Please contact your airline before travelling to the airport.”