When will Norwich Airport re-open? Are departure and arrival flights cancelled - after 'incident' on runway

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
Flights are cancelled at Norwich Airport after an “incident” on the runway.

Departing and arriving flights at the airport are disrupted due to the incident. It has been confirmed that the airport will remain closed until 12.30pm.

Passengers are being advised to contact their airline before travelling to the airport. Eyewitnesses are reporting a large emergency service presence at the airport, including ambulances and fire crews.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The nature of the incident and the extent of any injuries remain unknown. Currently a 9:40 flight to Amsterdam has been cancelled, but it is likely other flights will be cancelled as a knock-on effect.

If you are travelling to the airport today please keep up to date with the website and enquire with your airline. The airport says: “Norwich Airport Airfield closed due to incident on the airfield. Please contact your airline before travelling to the airport.”

Related topics:Airline

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice