Norwich Airport is closed due to an incident on the runway.

It has been confirmed that the airport will remain closed until 12.30pm after "an incident" on the airfield. Passengers are being advised to contact their airline before travelling to the airport.

Eyewitnesses are reporting a large emergency service presence at the airport, including ambulances and fire crews. The nature of the incident and the extent of any injuries remain unknown but Norfolk Constabulary and the East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.