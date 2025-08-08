Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) has warned passengers to allow extra travel time due to weekend road closures.

The road closures could cause lengthy diversions. It said there was set to be significant delays as Speke Boulevard and Speke Road - the A561 and A562 - in Speke underwent roadworks.

The roads are due to be shut later at 23:00 BST until the same time on Sunday and from 04:00 on 16 August to 04:00 on 18 August, with the signposted diversion running to about 13 miles (21km), LJLA said. It advised anyone travelling to the airport over these weekends to allow plenty of additional time to travel.

The airport said the works were dependent on the weather and the dates and times were subject to change. It recommended passengers checked Knowsley Council's website for any updates.

Knowsley Council issued the update on its social media pages and posted on Facebook: “ROAD CLOSURES SPEKE BLVD & SPEKE ROAD. From 10pm on Friday 8 August to 11pm on Sunday 10 August, Speke Rd (A562) and Speke Blvd (A561) will be closed in both directions from Woodend Ave to Newstead Farm Interchange (the roundabout for Knowsley Expressway). The closure is for essential carriageway maintenance works.

"Works are weather dependent and may change at short notice. Please plan ahead, follow on-site signage, and allow extra time for your journey – particularly if travelling to John Lennon Airport.”