An AirFrance flight was forced to divert to a military base in the Azores after suffering an electrical failure mid-flight.

The Airbus A350-900, operating as flight AF460 from Paris Charles de Gaulle to São Paulo, had to declare a Mayday as it crossed the Canary Islands and made an emergency landing at Lajes Air Base on Terceira Island, Portugal on Friday (August 8).

The aircraft, registration F-HTYC, landed safely at 2.58pm local time and all passengers disembarked without incident. The Lajes facility, frequently used for US and Portuguese military operations, was chosen over Santa Maria Airport due to its better infrastructure for handling large aircraft.

A replacement Boeing 777-200ER (registration F-GSPZ) was dispatched from Paris to retrieve the passengers and complete the journey to São Paulo. Meanwhile, Air France flight AF459, scheduled to depart São Paulo for Paris on Friday evening, was cancelled as a result of the incident, according to Aeroin.

In a statement to media, Air France said: “Air France confirms that the crew of flight AF460 on August 8, 2025, connecting Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport with São Paulo-Guarulhos, decided, in application of the precautionary principle, to divert to Terceira Island (Azores Archipelago, Portugal), after detecting an unusual heating odor in the cabin. The aircraft landed normally in Terceira at 2.44pm (local time).”

The airline added that a replacement aircraft with a fresh crew and Portuguese-speaking staff is en route to assist stranded passengers.

“Passengers will be rerouted to Paris-Charles de Gaulle, with departure from Terceira scheduled for 9.55pm (local time), and then to their destination airports as quickly as possible. The airline regrets any inconvenience resulting from this situation and reiterates that the safety of its customers and its flights is its top priority.”

The original flight AF460 departed Paris at 10.37am CEST and was scheduled to land in São Paulo later that evening. The in-flight emergency and diversion extended the journey significantly, with passengers now expected to reach Brazil early Saturday.