Irish music star Sinéad O'Connor passed away on July 26, 2023.

When Irish music legend Sinéad O'Connor, who was best known for her hit ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ passed away on July 26, 2023 at the age of 56, her family released a statement which read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

In her last social media post, she tweeted a picture of her late son Shane, who was tragically only 17 when he died in 2022. Sinéad wrote: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”

Shane O’Connor was last seen on Friday January 7 2022 in the Tallaght, Dublin 24 area after going missing the day before. The singer posted an appeal for him and said: "Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing.

“My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital."

Tragically the Gardai (Irish police) confirmed his death after they recovered a body which was found to be his on January 7, 2022. Sinéad O'Connor took to X, then Twitter, and wrote: My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

Sinéad O'Connor was found unresponsive at her home on July 26, 2023 and in January this year, a coroner confirmed that the singer had died of natural causes. She was born on December 8, 1966 and is best remembered for her version of Prince’s song, Nothing Compares 2 U. In July this year, the singer’s death certificate confirmed that she died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.