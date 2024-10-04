Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cause of death for an OnlyFans model who was found dead following a party on a rapper's yacht has been announced.

31-year-old Adriana Vieira was discovered floating in the water in a Florida harbour on Sunday September 22.

The mother-of-one, who had a six-year-old son, reportedly went swimming the night before she was found in Miami harbour. The name of the rapper who hosted the party has not been released publicly at the time of reporting (on the afternoon of Friday October 4). It’s been confirmed in an official medical report that Vieira died from drowning, according to local news.

Witnesses claim that during the party someone warned that there were jellyfish in the water, and so several party-goers got out of the sea. Vieira, however, chose to stay in the water, where she performed flips and dives. It is said that during one stunt that she jumped headfirst and never resurfaced, causing her friends to realise something had gone wrong and called for help. Approximately 10 minutes later, the Coast Guard pulled her body from the water, but it was too late to save her.

Vieira, originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, reportedly arrived in Florida, United States, with her husband Roberto Tesario two years ago and they posted photos together on social media. He returned to Brazil soon after their move, however, leaving Vieira to raise their child alone.

Her mother Antonia de Lourdes Vieira told Brazilian media: 'I want my daughter's death to be investigated and need help me bring her body back. I don't know how long I have until she's buried in a pauper's grave.”

OnlyFans model and mum Adriana Vieira, aged 31, who was found dead in a harbour after a party on a rapper's yacht. Photo by Instagram/@adrianavieiraof. | Instagram/@adrianavieiraof

Vieira's six-year-old son is reportedly being cared for by a nanny while her family travels to the United States. A police investigation in to her death is still being carried out as authorities seek to clarify the precise circumstances which led to her death. Miami police are continuing to collect statements from those present at the party.

The model was known to social media followers as LadyRichForever. She posted adult content to OnlyFans through her $14-a-month subscription service (around £10 a month). Vieira also worked as a dancer and model and walked the runway in last year's Miami Swim Week. Just last week, she had shared a press shot of herself on the catwalk, which took place in July 2023, alongside the caption: “They could take away everything I have, But they could never take away what I have become as a person. ”

Her Instagram feed showed many images of her living a glamourous lifestyle, including visiting New York, Las Vegas and travelling on luxury yachts.

Fans have left tributes on her Instagram page, where she had 505,000 followers. One person wrote: “God have mercy on her soul!”. Another person declared she was “very beautfiful”. Many people also simply posted crying face emojis.