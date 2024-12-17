OnlyFans and porn star Ava Louise, known for flashing her breasts in public, has reportedly been caught performing a sex act on a man dressed as Father Christmas

The 26-year-old from New Jersey was caught with her pants down during New York City’s annual SantaCon event on December 14. Previously, she made headlines for putting out her breasts in full view, including at the Times Square Portal and even during a Donald Trump rally.

Speaking to Need To Know, Ava, who has over 460,000 followers on Instagram, defended her actions, describing the scene as a “Christmas gift” for her fans. “I really wanted to make a Christmas-themed video for my fans as a gift to them this year,” she said. “I thought, ‘What better way to make a fun Christmas video than to go to SantaCon!’”

SantaCon is a well-known festive bar crawl where participants dress in Santa Claus outfits and spread holiday cheer across the city. However, Ava’s public stunt quickly escalated when she met a man dressed as Santa and reportedly performed oral sex on him in the street.

“He was a hot Italian New Yorker,” Ava explained. “We were drunk and even he said worse things happen in New York every day. One thing came to another, and eventually we said, let’s go outside and have some fun.”

The incident reportedly drew mixed reactions from bystanders. Ava claimed, “[Most] people were laughing [but] one woman really freaked out.” However, the situation turned more serious when one of the event organisers called the police.

“Then one of the event organisers at the bar called the police – but I escaped just in time,” Ava revealed.

Despite the backlash, Ava remains unfazed by her actions, attributing it to the unique culture of New York City. “I’m never nervous to do anything in New York that’s kinda crazy,” she said. “Because usually, no one cares. Very typical NYC.”