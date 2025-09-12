Natalia Rae’s sister shared that the OnlyFans star had passed away on holiday.

OnlyFans star Natalia Rae has died on holiday at 33, her sister took to X and wrote: “Hi all, this is Natalia’s sister, and I hate that I have to do this.

“While on vacation, living her best life as always, my light of a sister passed away. I know that she was much a light in your life as she was in mine, and the way she spoke of you all told me how much she meant to you 💜.

“I am so glad that she was able to share that amazing, exciting side of herself with all of you, because she truly was one of the best people on this PLANET, and hope you all feel as lucky as I do to have known her, to have loved her, and to have been a part of her life.

“To make things so much worse, we were out of the country. It’s not cheap to bring her home to her family where she belongs, and we have had to start a gofundme to help bring her back!

“Anything you can contribute will help a lot to give her the service she deserves.

“Thank you for loving my sister, she means so much to me and it matters more than you can imagine that you were all there for her 💜.”

Stay wild , wolf pack 🐾.”

In response, one fan wrote: “So sorry for your loss. She really was a sweetheart & I’m happy to have gotten to meet her,” whilst another wrote: “I’m so sorry about your loss. Devastating.”

The GoFundMe reads: “Our dear, sweet, loving, vibrant friend, Natalia_Rae, has passed away unexpectedly, leaving us heartbroken. Her body is currently abroad, and her family needs help covering the costs to bring her home and give her the farewell she deserves. Any contribution, big or small, will make a difference. Thank you for your love and support during this difficult time.”