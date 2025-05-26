Production designer Les Dilley has died from complications associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Oscar-winning Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark production designer Les Dilley has died at the age of 84. He passed away from complications with Alzheimer’s disease and died surrounded by his family.

A statement was released by Les Dilley’s family which read: Les’ legacy lives on in the many iconic films he helped bring to life for over six decades and in his family home he personally built as an homage to his work,” and the statement went on to say that “His love for the motion picture business was evident to the very end.”

“When he wasn’t on set, he enjoyed constructing things in his workshop at home, playing ice hockey, and a good cup of tea. In addition to his incredible work ethic, quirky British humour, and love of life, he was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He will be greatly missed.”

Les Dilley was born in the Rhondda Valley of South Wales on July 11, 1941 but his family moved to London at the end of the Second World War. When he was 15, Les began a plastering and construction apprenticeship at the Associated Picture Corporation, he also studied architecture and building construction at Willesden Technical College at the same time.

Les Dilley’s first career break came when he worked as a plaster worker on the James Bond film From Russia With Love, he was just 23 at the time, and he became a draughtsman in the art department and then an assistant art director on the movies such as Jesus Christ Superstar.

Les Dilley is best known for working on Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope and the Indiana Jones movie Raiders of the Lost Ark, thanks to these films, Les Dilley won Oscars for best art direction. He was honoured with a BAFTA for his contributions to British cinema and also received Academy Award nominations for Alien, The Empire Strikes Back and The Abyss.

Les Dilley was previously married to Amanda Dilley, the couple shared a daughter Georgia. Les Dilley’s survivors include his wife Leslie, the couple had been married for thirty years and shared four children, Sophia, Leslie II, Ivory and Leslie III.